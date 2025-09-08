Why is Nepal not playing Asia Cup 2025? Know the real reason

Ahead of the commencement of the Asia Cup 2025, let us understand the real reason behind Nepal not playing the upcoming continental tournament.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is set to commence on September 9 with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The upcoming continental tournament will feature eight Asian nations, including India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Pakistan. However, there is one nation where cricket is immensely popular and yet its team is not a part of the Asia Cup 2025. Yes, you read it right! It is Nepal, which is not participating in the Asia Cup 2025. Interestingly, Nepal was a participant in the previous edition of the Asia Cup when only six teams were playing. So, what really happened in 2025? Let us find out.

Why Nepal not playing in Asia Cup 2025?

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has five permanent members who qualify for the tournament by default. These teams include India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The remaining three slots in the Asia Cup 2025 were filled based on the ACC Premier Cup, which was played last year and involved a total of 10 teams. These 10 teams were divided into two groups, A and B. Despite topping Group A after winning four consecutive matches, Nepal missed out on the final slot in the Asia Cup 2025 after losing to Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 when they face the host, the UAE, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Later, the Men in Blue will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. The final league match for India will be against Oman, five days later, on September 19.