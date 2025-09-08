Why is Nepal not playing Asia Cup 2025? Know the real reason

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

IRCTC Launches 7 Jyotirlinga Tour 2025: Know route, price, facilities, how to book train package

Video of Karnataka college students’ Bharatnatyam dance to Hanuman Chalisa goes viral: 'No offence...'

4 Meme Coins Set to Outperform the Market in 2025

Tariq Mushtaq Khatri Achieves 94% Golden Ratio Score, Ranked Among the World's Most Handsome Men

Typhoon Tapah makes landfall in China, thousands evacuated, yellow alert issued; here's what we know

Rise & Fall: Dhanashree Verma makes SHOCKING statement about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Chah kar main bhi disrespect..'

Three dead after MSRTC bus collides with two-wheeler in Nashik, know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends, from corsets to patialas

Kareena Kapoor's 5 iconic film looks that set fashion trends

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Is deep-rooted frustration main reason behind Gen-Z's protest?

Nepal Protest: When will govt restore social media platforms? Main reason...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Why is Nepal not playing Asia Cup 2025? Know the real reason

Ahead of the commencement of the Asia Cup 2025, let us understand the real reason behind Nepal not playing the upcoming continental tournament.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

Why is Nepal not playing Asia Cup 2025? Know the real reason
Know the real reason behind Nepal not playing the Asia Cup 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is set to commence on September 9 with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The upcoming continental tournament will feature eight Asian nations, including India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Pakistan. However, there is one nation where cricket is immensely popular and yet its team is not a part of the Asia Cup 2025. Yes, you read it right! It is Nepal, which is not participating in the Asia Cup 2025. Interestingly, Nepal was a participant in the previous edition of the Asia Cup when only six teams were playing. So, what really happened in 2025? Let us find out.

 

Why Nepal not playing in Asia Cup 2025?

 

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has five permanent members who qualify for the tournament by default. These teams include India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The remaining three slots in the Asia Cup 2025 were filled based on the ACC Premier Cup, which was played last year and involved a total of 10 teams. These 10 teams were divided into two groups, A and B. Despite topping Group A after winning four consecutive matches, Nepal missed out on the final slot in the Asia Cup 2025 after losing to Hong Kong.

 

 

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 when they face the host, the UAE, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Later, the Men in Blue will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. The final league match for India will be against Oman, five days later, on September 19. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration, accused on the run
Kolkata horror: 20-year-old gang raped during birthday celebration
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status on Anant Chaturdashi as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: 15 quotes to share on Whatsapp, Instagram status...
From The Conjuring to The Exorcist: 7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
7 Hollywood horror films inspired by real events that will terrify you
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen film is unstoppable; crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide
Lokah Chapter 1 box office day 10: Kalyani Priyadarshan film mints Rs 150 crore
Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail: 'His razor reached my neck, I immediately held his...'
Sanjay Dutt reveals a double murderer shaved his beard in jail
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE