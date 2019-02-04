Watch: MS Dhoni was spotted running away from Yuzvendra Chahal, here's why

Dhoni was seen running away from Chahal during the post-match celebrations after India won the 5th ODI against New Zealand.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s chat show ‘Chahal TV’ for BCCI has been quite famous among the Indian cricketers and fans. The show, launched during the ODI series between India and Australia last month, has already featured top Indian players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli giving interviews to Chahal.

However, the name that is yet to feature in the show but keeps popping up to be interviewed is that of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On Sunday, after winning the 5th ODI against New Zealand in Wellington, Chahal did try to get the keeper-batsman on his show.

MS Dhoni, being the smart and swift player he is, escaped from Chahal's hands. He ran away from Chahal when the spinner tried to get him to appear on his show during Indian celebration after winning the ODI series.

In a video uploaded on the social media, Chahal can be seen chasing Dhoni as other Indian players are celebrating. Chahal did try to catch the former skipper, but could not match his speed. Dhoni could also be seen waving goodbye to Chahal. Guess MS Dhoni is not big fans of appearing on a chat show.

Chahal later caught hold of stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma. Chahal tried to promote himself up India’s batting order and Sharma jokingly responded: “When it comes to batting, our team only thinks till No. 10. We don’t care who comes to bat at no. 11, like you”.

“But yeah, I would like to say, Chahal was our top scorer in the previous match which we lost. But I want you to be the top scorer in a match which we win,” the Hitman added.

India and New Zealand will now play a three-match Twenty20 International series from February 6.