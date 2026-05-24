Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing MI vs RR clash at Wankhede? Check his replacement in Playing XI

Jasprit Bumrah is missing from the Playing XI for the Mumbai Indians during their second-last league stage match of the IPL 2026 against the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. Check out the real reason behind his absence.

The second-last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is being played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. After winning the Toss, MI skipper Hardik Pandya informed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is missing the last league match of the IPL season. However, the match is not important for Mumbai as Hardik Pandya and Co are already out of the Playoffs race. Meanwhile, MI won the Toss and elected to bowl first against RR.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah missing from MI vs RR clash?

While speaking to the presenter and veteran Ravi Shastri during the Toss, Hardik Pandya said, ''The pitch looks hard, and it should get better once the sun goes down. It’s been a tough season for us, but we want to finish on a high. Jassi is resting, and Deepak Chahar is in.'' In the Playing XI, Shardul Thakur has replaced Bumrah in the today's match.

Notably, Bumrah will also be missing the 3-match ODI series and one Test match against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played next month.

MI vs RR: Playing XI and Impact Players

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, and Raghu Sharma.

Impact Player (MI) - Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, and Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Punja, and Brijesh Sharma.

Impact Player (RR) - Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, and Tushar Deshpande.