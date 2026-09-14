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Why is Delhi Capitals adding two bowling legends to its coaching staff?

Delhi Capitals are preparing for a star-studded coaching overhaul. Check who could join the franchise’s revamped setup.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 05:21 PM IST

Why is Delhi Capitals adding two bowling legends to its coaching staff?
Delhi Capitals are set for a coaching overhaul. (AI-Generated)
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Ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals are set for a major shake-up in their coaching department. Yes, you read it right! Former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas is all set to join the Delhi-based franchise as bowling coach. Not only that, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly will take responsibility as head coach, and leg-spinner Amit Mishra will also join the coaching setup. It doesn't stop here; Yuvraj Singh will reportedly join as the batting coach of Delhi Capitals.

 

Chaminda Vaas, who retired from international cricket in 2012, has extensive coaching experience, which includes his journey as a consultant with the New Zealand men's team and with Ireland during the 2016 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

 

Amit Mishra set for first coaching role

 

Amit Mishra is one of the most successful players in the IPL and will be taking charge of coaching for the first time. He has also played for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in his IPL career and holds the record for the most hat-tricks in the tournament.

 

Why is Delhi Capitals changing its coaching staff?

 

For those unversed, this change is a part of the agreement between Delhi Capitals' co-owners, GMR Sports India Pvt Ltd and JSW Sports, under which the franchise operations will be managed by each owner in alternate two-year cycles.

 

Earlier, GMR had appointed Venugopal Rao as the director of cricket in DC, Hemang Badani as the head coach, and Munaf Patel as bowling coach for the 2025 and 2026 editions of the IPL. Meanwhile, Chaminda Vaas and Amit Mishra have started working in their new roles, as they were seen at the Delhi Capitals' academy in the national capital.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

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