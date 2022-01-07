Why India need to score BIG despite their lethal bowling attack to win games?

India's latest defeat against South Africa highlighted once again the deep-rooted troubles Indian batsmen have faced on the tracks in the rainbow nation. Stand-in captain KL Rahul, in his post-match comments, lamented the fact that his players failed to score big in their first innings, and ultimately it came back to haunt them.

In test cricket, it's not just about picking up 20 wickets, it's also about giving the bowlers that cushion to get those wickets. Barring KL Rahul's century in the first Test in Centurion, none of the Indian batters has really stood out in their tour of South Africa, so far.

In the previous game in Centurion, the Indian pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bailed their team out, however, they were ineffective against the Proteas in Johannesburg. That is what happens when the batting unit fails to put up a big score on the board, it doesn't give the bowlers enough liberty to express themselves.

In Centurion, when India crossed the total of 300, it allowed the Indian bowlers some breathing space. They were then, able to choke the hosts for a total under 200, and in the second inning, having a huge lead, gave the whole team the confidence to express themselves out on the field, thereby stamping their authority over the Proteas.

The same cannot be said about the second game though, as South Africa bowled out the Men in Blue for a paltry 202 in the first inning in Johannesburg, and from then on, it was always going to be difficult once the home side got going.

As evident from India's assignments earlier this year, in Lords, and in London against England, and later in Mumbai against New Zealand whenever the Indian team scored big runs, they gave themselves a very good chance of defending that total.

In the final of the World Test Champion in Southampton, India were dismissed by New Zealand for a score of 217, and 170, as a result, they surrendered the Championship to the Kiwis who were far better in all departments.

After so many lessons, the Indian team hence needs to up-the-ante in terms of their batting performances, starting from the third Test in Cape Town, because if the batting unit fails to deliver the goods, no matter how good the bowlers might be, they simply won't enough leverage to choke and suffocate the opposition team.