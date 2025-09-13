Why India can’t boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? BJP MP Anurag Thakur breaks silence

Following growing public calls for a boycott of the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, BJP MP and former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has spoken out, clarifying the Indian government's stance.

The upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup tomorrow has faced significant backlash regarding its timing - this match occurs less than five months after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals in Jammu and Kashmir. Critics from the opposition argue that playing a cricket match against Pakistan is a disrespect to national feelings, especially as Indian soldiers are laying down their lives at the borders. In the midst of this controversy, BJP MP and former sports minister Anurag Thakur emphasized that while India may compete against Pakistan in international tournaments, the country's position on bilateral cricket relations remains unchanged.

“When multinational tournaments are organised by ACC or ICC, it becomes a compulsion, a necessity for nations to participate. If they don't do that, they will be eliminated from the tournament, they will have to forfeit the match and the other team will get the points...,” he told ANI.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "When multinational tournaments are organised by ACC or ICC, it becomes a compulsion, a necessity for nations to participate. If they don't do that, they will be… pic.twitter.com/ybP4n9nCaJ — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

“But India doesn't play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan. We have made this decision for years that India won't play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan until Pakistan stops terrorist attacks on India," he added.

Workers from AAP and AIMIM staged protests in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in opposition to the forthcoming India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium. Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband Shubham Dwivedi was a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, criticized the BCCI for disregarding the feelings of the families affected by the tragedy.

"BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan...I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families...What are our cricketers doing? It is said that cricketers are nationalists. It is viewed as our national game. But except 1-2 cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan. BCCI cannot make them play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country. But they are not doing it. I would like to ask the sponsors and broadcasters if their nationality for those 26 families is finished?...What will the revenue from the match be used? Pakistan will use this just for terrorism...That is a terrorist nation...You will provide them revenue and prepare them to attack us once again. I cannot understand this...I urge people to boycott this. Do not go to watch this and do not switch on your TV for this..," she said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to urgently list a plea that requested an interim stay on the India-Pakistan match. The case was being heard by a bench made up of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi.

"Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrifice their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same families of the victims who lost their lives at the hands of the Pakistani terrorist", the plea filed by one Urvashi Jain stated.

It mentioned, “Operation Sindoor is still ongoing against the terror base camps in Pakistan. When we still have infiltrations in a non-stop manner in the valley of Kashmir, our armed forces have been carrying out day & night search operations fighting the infiltrators from Pakistan, our soldiers are sacrificing their lives and citizens too falling prey to the bullets of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.”

