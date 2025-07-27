Why India agreed to play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Report reveals shocking reason

The match between India and Pakistan is set for September 14th. These two fierce rivals have been grouped together with the UAE and Oman.

The schedule for the Asia Cup, which was announced on Saturday, July 26, 2025, indicates that the tournament will commence on September 9. India and Pakistan may meet three times within a month; however, India's choice to engage in matches against Pakistan has generated considerable backlash. Their initial match is set for September 14, with a possible Super Four rematch on September 21.

Despite criticism and opposition to the decision to continue playing cricket with Pakistan, it has been revealed that India's pursuit of hosting the 2036 Olympics is influencing this choice.

As reported by Cricbuzz, India's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics plays a significant role in its more lenient approach towards sporting relations with Pakistan. To host the Olympics, countries must exhibit openness and neutrality in international sports, as outlined in Rule 44 of the Olympic Charter, which forbids exclusion based on political, religious, or racial factors.

Earlier in July, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya clearly stated that the Indian government has no objections to matches against Pakistan in multilateral tournaments. Recently, India has permitted the Pakistan Hockey Team to participate in the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, scheduled to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan will also extend to women’s cricket. The two nations are set to compete against each other in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, further fueling the ongoing public debate regarding sporting relations with Pakistan.

This decision follows the recent controversy surrounding the World Championship of Legends (WCL), where a match between India and Pakistan was abruptly cancelled, intensifying scrutiny on sporting relations and raising questions about the latest developments.

