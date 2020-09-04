Why have two key Chennai Super Kings players left IPL 2020?

IPL 2020 has not begun in the right manner for Chennai Super Kings, the three-time champions of the tournament. A week ago, 13 members including two players tested positive for the coronavirus, throwing their entire preparation into disarray. In addition, Suresh Raina, the key player in the Chennai Super Kings side, shocked the entire world when he announced that he would not be available for IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’. After Suresh Raina, now Harbhajan Singh, the veteran offspinner in the team has pulled out due to the same.

With the withdrawal of two key Chennai Super Kings players, it will be interesting to see whether MS Dhoni’s side announces any replacement. Raina and Harbhajan are not the only big names to have withdrawn from IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Mumbai Indians’ Lasith Malinga, the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, has also puled out of the tournament due to his father who is unwell.

Why did Raina leave?

Suresh Raina’s departure from IPL 2020 took everyone by surprise. The left-hander, who is the leading run-getter for Chennai Super Kings, had arrived for the camp in Chepauk and also was positive in Dubai. Initially, reports emerged that he was not happy with the hotel room that was given to him. However, more concrete details emerged that Raina was wary of the strict bio-bubble protocols in place. When the coronavirus cases broke out in the Chennai Super Kings camp, his fears only grew. Further, the murder of his uncle in Pathankot seemed to have shaken Raina totally. Thus, he suddenly announced that he would not participate in IPL 2020 for ‘personal reasons. This made N Srinivasan, the former BCCI president unhappy and he proceeded to label cricketers as ‘Prima Donnas’. He later clarified that his statement was taken out of context. Raina has said that he might come back to the camp in the near future.

Is it the same with Harbhajan Singh?

The veteran India offspinner has not made any official statement yet. Harbhajan Singh did not join the camp in Chepauk as there was someone in the family who was ill. Harbhajan was expected to join the team in the UAE directly. However, with the coronavirus cases affecting the Chennai Super Kings team as well as the strict bio-bubble protocol in place, Harbhajan Singh was reportedly worried about the mental impact that two months of being isolated in a bio-secure environment would have. Harbhajan was worried about his family and that is apparently the reason why he has opted to pull out of the tournament