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Why has Usman Khawaja reopened Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal? 'Not a witch hunt' remark explained

Eight years after Australia's infamous ball-tampering scandal, Usman Khawaja has brought the 2018 episode back into focus with his new book. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 12:14 AM IST

Why has Usman Khawaja reopened Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal? 'Not a witch hunt' remark explained
Khawaja reopens Australia's infamous Sandpapergate scandal with his new book titled 'Sabr'. (Pic Credits: Instagram - ICC and usman_khawajy)
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Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja has defended his revelations about the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as 'sandpapergate', were not intended to start a 'witch hunt' against anyone. In his recently released memoir titled Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life, Khawaja wanted that entire Australian team to have taken collective responsibility for the incident, as all of them knew about the use of sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball during the tour of South Africa.

Not only this, but he also questioned Cricket Australia's investigation into the incident and said that it felt 'rushed' as he never got investigated despite sitting next to Cameron Bancroft the whole time.

'Not a witch hunt': What did Khawaja say?

In an interview with ABC on Tuesday, Khawaja said that he was not interested in conducting a 'witch hunt' and he had deliberately avoided naming individuals. ''I mean, I've written in my account from what I've seen. I've told you again, time and time again, like the easiest way for me to do it, and people want to know the answers and lots of different answers. And I've left it open-ended to some respects because I've told my story and I've told my truth and I'll speak for myself, and there's other times where I'm talking about what's happened in that situation, but this has never been a witch hunt for me. It's only been those three guys who've had to cop this flak for a long time. I'm hoping other people will come up and talk about it honestly. That's what I'm hoping, but I'm not forcing anyone to do anything,'' Khawaja said.

''And you've got to remember, Pat Cummins, he is a good friend of mine; Mitchell Starc, a lot of these guys, like the guys on the team, other players in the team, Shaun Marsh, Mitch Marsh, they're all very good friends of mine. I'm not here to go on a witch hunt. All I've ever wanted is for us to take accountability as a team, and I don't think that's a lot to say. I'm not asking a lot from people, and I say, 'We were a part of it, that was us. Let's just take accountability and tell your story. Don't have to tell your story'. But I felt for those three guys that kept having to share the load for the whole time,'' he added.

He also questioned the investigation conducted by Cricket Australia and said that he found it unsatisfactory. ''I don't feel like it was a thorough investigation because I never got investigated, and I was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft the whole time. So it's hard for me to say cover-up, but I will say it felt rushed,'' he further added.

What was the Sandpapergate scandal?

This scandal refers to the ball-tempering controversy which took place during Australia's third Test match against the Proteas in Cape Town in March 2018. During the match, Australian batter Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using a piece of sandpaper to rough one side of the ball.

After the incident, Bancroft, then captain Steve Smith, and vice-captain David Warner were punished and faced suspension.

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