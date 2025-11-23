Why has Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding been postponed? Here's what we know

Cricket star Smriti Madhana's wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was scheduled on November 23, 2025 in Sangli, Maharashtra, her hometown.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal's wedding has been postponed indefinitely after her father fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. Cricket star Smriti Madhana's wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was scheduled on November 23, 2025 in Sangli, Maharashtra, her hometown.

What happened to her father?

As per Smriti Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra told media that while having breakfast, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana started feeling ill, and was rushed to hospital. He has now been kept under observation and several tests are being conducted.

Family doctor Dr Naman Shah talking to PTI, said, that there are symptoms of Angina, with pain in left side chest and high BP. He said, "We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation. BP is also elevated. The whole team is monitoring. If situation exacerbates, we will have to do angiography. Hopefully he will be stable by tomorrow."