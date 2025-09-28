Why Hardik Pandya is not playing Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan? Suryakumar Yadav reveals reason

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been excluded from India’s playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Rinku Singh steps in for him and will make his tournament debut.

India and Pakistan are gearing up for a monumental showdown at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the Asia Cup 2025 final. This marks the first time in the tournament's 41-year history that these two teams will meet in the championship match.

In a significant update for Indian supporters, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not be included in the playing XI for this crucial game. He encountered issues with his left hamstring during India's previous match against Sri Lanka, leaving the field after bowling just the first over and not returning for the remainder of the game.

"We are looking to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here and it will stay the same. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good and we would like to continue that. Unfortunately Hardik misses out due to a niggle, Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Pandya has struggled with his form throughout the tournament, particularly with the bat. Across four innings, he has managed to score only 48 runs at a strike rate of 120. However, he has been one of the two pacers featured in most of India's matches, sharing the bowling duties with Jasprit Bumrah during both the powerplay and death overs. In the six innings he has bowled, Hardik has taken four wickets while maintaining an economy rate of approximately 8.57.

The concern isn't solely about his current performance; it's about how Pandya rises to the occasion in high-pressure matches, especially against Pakistan. From the Asia Cup in 2022 to the memorable T20 World Cup match in Melbourne in 2022, Hardik has consistently delivered for his team in critical moments.

While the absence of their star all-rounder is felt, the Indian squad is not lacking in talent. Head coach Gautam Gambhir will be counting on the other players to step up and embrace the challenge, giving their utmost in this important match.

IND vs PAK playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

