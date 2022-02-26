'Why don’t you write CSK on your head?': Ravindra Jadeja reveals Suresh Raina's unique haircut suggestion

Ravindra Jadeja became Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) top retained pick this season, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Last year's defending champions CSK had retained Jadeja for a sum of INR 16 crores.

The Indian all-rounder has been a mainstay in CSK's recent success ever since he first joined the franchise in 2012. Recently, Jadeja recalled how Suresh Raina had convinced him to get a CSK-special haircut during his first season with the franchise.

Jadeja had played for Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2011, before joining up with CSK, with whom he won two IPL titles in 2018 and 2021.

READ| IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' hook-step after taking wicket in 1st T20I

Recently, the Yellow Army shared a video of Jadeja's old haircut, wherein he got the letters 'CSK' written on his head, as an ode to the franchise. The all-rounder revealed that it was Suresh Raina who had given him that suggestion.

Jadeja, who completed his 10th anniversary with the franchise on Saturday, revealed the interesting dialogue and said, "Me and (Suresh) Raina bhai were thinking about, let's get a haircut. So we went to the barber shop and we both were having a haircut."

READ| Ravindra Jadeja recreates Pushpa actor Allu Arjun's look and its 'Fireuuuu'

"So, he finished his haircut and he was standing next to me and he said to me, 'Why don't you do something different?' I said 'what do you mean?' So he said, 'Okay I have an idea. Put you name on your head. I said 'No, no no! That’s not gonna work. That looks funny," added Jadeja.

He further continued, "So he said, 'I have one more idea. This is your first year with CSK. Why don't you write CSK on your head?' I said, 'okay why not? I can do that.' So that's why I wrote CSK on my head."