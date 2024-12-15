Vinod Kambli has been making headlines recently, particularly due to a viral video featuring him and his close friend Sachin Tendulkar.

Both Yuvraj Singh and Vinod Kambli have officially retired from Indian cricket. The question now arises: how much pension will each of them receive? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an increase in the pension for retired players in 2022. As per the new guidelines, former first-class cricketers who previously received Rs 15,000 will now be entitled to Rs 30,000.

Similarly, former Test cricketers who were receiving Rs 37,500 will now receive Rs 60,000 as pension. Additionally, players who were previously receiving Rs 50,000 will now receive Rs 70,000. Yuvraj Singh falls under the category of former Test cricketers and receives a pension of Rs 60,000.

On the other hand, Vinod Kambli's pension has been set at Rs 30,000. This is due to the fact that he played fewer than 25 matches, despite having participated in over 100 first-class matches. It is evident that Kambli's pension is half of what Yuvraj receives.

The downfall of Vinod Kambli began in 1994 and came to an end in 1995 when his Test career was abruptly terminated. He performed miserably in his last 10 Test matches, failing to score a single half-century and getting out for a duck thrice. Kambli was dropped from the Test team in 1995, paving the way for players like Rahul Dravid to shine. It was Dravid's stellar performances that ultimately sealed the fate of Kambli's career.

Vinod Kambli has been making headlines recently, particularly due to a viral video featuring him and his close friend Sachin Tendulkar. The video has been circulating on social media, garnering significant attention. Concerns have been raised about Kambli's health since the video surfaced, with fans expressing various opinions and comments.

Once considered a star player of the Indian cricket team, Vinod Kambli has faced health challenges in recent times, causing worry among his fans and well-wishers. The video portrays Kambli in a weakened and tired state, prompting discussions about his well-being on social media.

Kambli's financial struggles have also come to light, making it difficult for him to make ends meet. Fans and fellow players are sending their best wishes for his speedy recovery, as he navigates both health and financial condition.

Also read| IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 2 highlights: Travis Head hits ton, India seek weather for breakthrough