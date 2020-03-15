'Why do you eat bats, cats and dogs': Shoaib Akhtar blames China's eating habits for coronavirus outbreak - Watch video

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has blamed the Chinese people's eating habits for the global outbreak of the coronavirus and alleged that the Chinese had put the "world at stake".

"I don't understand - if God has made halal animals, why are you eating haram," Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

"When God has given you so much livestock, why can't you eat that? Why do you have to eat bats, cats and dogs, drink their urine, their blood, and spread the virus in the entire world? I don't understand, I'm really angry."

"I'm really angry. They've gotten the whole world at stake, these Chinese," he further added.

Labeled as a 'pandemic' by the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 100 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

The former fast-bowler then went on to clarify his point and said he not against the Chinese people but against their eating preferences.

"I’m not against the people of China but I’m against the law of animals. I understand this may be your culture but this is not benefitting you now, it is killing humanity. I’m not saying you boycott the Chinese but there has to be some law. You cannot go on an eat anything and everything," Shoaib claimed.

"The biggest reason for anger is PSL Cricket returned to Pakistan after so many years, the PSL was happening in our country for the first time now even that is at risk. The foreign players are leaving, it will take place behind closed doors," he added.

The death toll because of the coronavirus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally as people all over the globe brace themselves during this dark time.

