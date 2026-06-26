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Why didn't Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut against Ireland? Shreyas Iyer explains

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-awaited India debut was put on hold as the teenage sensation was left out of the playing XI for the first T20I against Ireland. At the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer explained the decision behind India's team selection.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 06:05 PM IST

Why didn't Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut against Ireland? Shreyas Iyer explains
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Courtesy: BCCI)
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India's T20 captain Shreyas Iyer explained the absence of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the playing XI in the first T20 match against Ireland in Belfast. After winning the toss on Friday, Iyer chose to field first against Ireland. Regarding Vaibhav's exclusion, the captain mentioned that they are supporting the players who have performed exceptionally well in the past.

“Unfortunately, no. He’s a gun player, but we have some tremendous players who have done well for us, so we are backing them. He will get his chance when the time comes,” Iyer said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker said he would have bowled first too, adding that Jai Moondra is making his debut.

"Would've bowled. Looks a really good pitch. It was a matter of transition. Stirlo led beautifully the last couple of years. Jai making his debut today," Tucker said.

Shafali Verma still holds the record as the youngest to play for India—just 15 years and 239 days old. In men’s cricket that honor goes to Sachin Tendulkar who debuted at 16 years and 205 days.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hasn’t made the cut mostly because India’s top order is stacked. Just look at the lineup: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan. All three were part of the T20 World Cup squad. Dropping any of them to give Sooryavanshi a spot would be a bold move.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed this on Thursday. He said, “I’m sure he’ll get his chance. But you can’t just drop someone who’s been scoring runs, just to make room for another player. That wouldn’t be fair.”

He put it plainly: there’s a fine line between giving someone an opportunity and being unfair to someone who’s already performing. The reality is, India just has too much T20 talent right now. Even the selectors have a hard time; Kotak joked he’s glad he isn’t in their shoes. “If you ask me, it’s really a headache for the selectors,” he said. “I’m lucky I’m not the head coach or captain. Sometimes, it’s really tough.”

He stressed one thing: “Players who are consistently scoring and winning games shouldn’t be overlooked. That’s just how I see it. With BCCI’s system, there’s always a pipeline of new players.” Kotak knows it’s never an easy call to leave out someone from a World Cup-winning squad, but that’s the reality of Indian cricket right now.

Also read| IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, India opt to bowl

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