Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker, from Khudgarz to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans dance to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in Ladakh, video goes viral with 11.9 million views

Sargun Mehta turns 37: A look at her inspiring journey from television star to queen of Punjabi cinema

Gujarat: Cargo ropeway at Pavagadh Hill temple breaks down, leaving 6 people dead

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up Dhamaal 4 shoot; film to clash with Love & War on...

Why didn’t MS Dhoni’s 2010 Asia Cup win after 15 years get the spotlight it deserved?

Amid job cuts, top expert issues BIG warning on AI: 'We're looking at world where...'

Have Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani named their daughter? Param Sundari actor says 'soch rahe hain...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

TV actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

'What happens in one room...': Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

Ex-India cricketer hits back at Irfan Pathan’s 'hookah' claim against MS Dhoni

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker, from Khudgarz to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Rakesh Roshan turns 76: Top 6 iconic films directed by the veteran filmmaker

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Why didn’t MS Dhoni’s 2010 Asia Cup win after 15 years get the spotlight it deserved?

Despite this, the 2010 Asia Cup win is now regarded as one of Dhoni’s underrated accomplishments alongside his other major titles like the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 05:36 PM IST

Why didn’t MS Dhoni’s 2010 Asia Cup win after 15 years get the spotlight it deserved?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In 2010, MS Dhoni led India to an Asia Cup win, ending a 15-year drought since their last title in 1995. It was a big deal for Indian cricket, a comeback after years of near misses. People praised Dhoni's leadership as India beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs in the final, showing strength in both batting and bowling. Still, this cricket victory didn't get the attention it deserved because the FIFA World Cup 2010 was going on in South Africa at the same time. India was hooked on football since it was the first time the continent hosted the competition. Spain's first World Cup title win overshadowed many other sports stories, including India's Asia Cup win.

What it Meant for Indian Sports Fans

Usually, cricket is the biggest sport in India, but the 2010 FIFA World Cup changed things. The buzz around football made cricket take a back seat for a bit. Even though the Asia Cup final was a big deal for cricket, most Indian viewers were watching football, which made Dhoni's achievement less noticed.

Dhoni’s Asia Cup Win: What it Means

MS Dhoni's 2010 Asia Cup win is often seen as one of his less talked about successes. It was an important moment because it broke India's bad luck after disappointments in past tournaments. Later, Dhoni led India to even bigger wins, such as the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the first T20 World Cup in 2007. The Asia Cup win helped cement his place as the captain.

India's Favorites for the Asia Cup 2025 Championship

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence in just a few days. India's journey kicks off on September 10 against the UAE, who are the hosts as well. India has the opportunity to be the first team to secure two T20I Asia Cup titles. Additionally, they are the reigning champions, having triumphed in 2023 when the tournament was held in the ODI format. This marks the 17th edition overall and the third time the tournament is being conducted in the T20I format.

Also read| 'Lose my temperament and everything': Former India cricketer opens up on intense rivalry with Pakistan before Asia Cup clash

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tejja Sajja slams reporter for 'questioning' his faith towards Lord Rama, Hanuman: 'Why question our dharma when love stories are repeated'
Tejja Sajja slams reporter for 'questioning' faith towards Lord Rama, Hanuman
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday dance to Jumma Chumma De De at Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri wrap up party - Watch
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday dance to Jumma Chumma De De - Watch viral video
Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory
Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam
Will government scrap 18% GST on educational services? Popular online tutor Khan Sir appeals to PM Modi
Will govt scrap 18% GST on educational services? Khan Sir appeals to PM Modi
The Conjuring Last Rites movie review: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga bid perfect farewell to Ed & Lorraine Warren in franchise's best instalment
The Conjuring 4 review: Patrick, Vera bid perfect to Ed & Lorraine Warren
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE