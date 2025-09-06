Why didn’t MS Dhoni’s 2010 Asia Cup win after 15 years get the spotlight it deserved?

Despite this, the 2010 Asia Cup win is now regarded as one of Dhoni’s underrated accomplishments alongside his other major titles like the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

In 2010, MS Dhoni led India to an Asia Cup win, ending a 15-year drought since their last title in 1995. It was a big deal for Indian cricket, a comeback after years of near misses. People praised Dhoni's leadership as India beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs in the final, showing strength in both batting and bowling. Still, this cricket victory didn't get the attention it deserved because the FIFA World Cup 2010 was going on in South Africa at the same time. India was hooked on football since it was the first time the continent hosted the competition. Spain's first World Cup title win overshadowed many other sports stories, including India's Asia Cup win.

What it Meant for Indian Sports Fans

Usually, cricket is the biggest sport in India, but the 2010 FIFA World Cup changed things. The buzz around football made cricket take a back seat for a bit. Even though the Asia Cup final was a big deal for cricket, most Indian viewers were watching football, which made Dhoni's achievement less noticed.

Dhoni’s Asia Cup Win: What it Means

MS Dhoni's 2010 Asia Cup win is often seen as one of his less talked about successes. It was an important moment because it broke India's bad luck after disappointments in past tournaments. Later, Dhoni led India to even bigger wins, such as the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the first T20 World Cup in 2007. The Asia Cup win helped cement his place as the captain.

India's Favorites for the Asia Cup 2025 Championship

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to commence in just a few days. India's journey kicks off on September 10 against the UAE, who are the hosts as well. India has the opportunity to be the first team to secure two T20I Asia Cup titles. Additionally, they are the reigning champions, having triumphed in 2023 when the tournament was held in the ODI format. This marks the 17th edition overall and the third time the tournament is being conducted in the T20I format.

