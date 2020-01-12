'Why didn't I dive': MS Dhoni talks about run-out in World Cup 2019 semi-final

While India are currently enjoying their time winning matches after matches, the one hiccup the team faced was in the 2019 World Cup.

India's crunch run-chase in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand resulted in a close 18-run loss for the Men in Blue.

The moment was heartbreaking for millions back home as India were said to be the favourites to lift the trophy. The hopes of winning the semi-finals was crushed when MS Dhoni was run-out.

After a top-order collapse, Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) combined to stage a fightback for India. They added a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket to bring India closer to victory.

India needed 31 runs off the final two overs at Old Trafford in Manchester. Dhoni started the 49th over from Lockie Ferguson with a huge six to leave the game wide open and complete his fifty.

The next delivery was a dot ball which increased the pressure on the former captain. Dhoni tried to steal a couple of runs but a brilliant throw from Martin Guptill got him run-out.

A dejected Dhoni was seen walking back into the pavilion as millions of fans realized that winning the World Cup was just a dream.

Now talking about the painful moment, the wicketkeeper-batsman in an interview with India Today said, "In my first game I was run-out and this game again I was run-out. I keep telling myself why didn't I dive. Those two inches I still keep telling myself I should have dived".

After Dhoni's dismissal, India lost Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar inside 5 runs as they were bundled out for 221 runs.

The Kiwi captain Kane Williamson had also said that getting Dhoni run-out was the turning point of their World Cup semi-final victory.

"We all know the game is a fine line in a number of ways. But that run-out was significant. We have seen Dhoni finish games from those similar positions on a number of occasions," Williamson had said after the match.