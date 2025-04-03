Jaiswal is the most recent addition to the list of Mumbai cricketers who have relocated to the southern region in recent times, following in the footsteps of Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has recently revealed the rationale behind his decision to depart from his long-time domestic team, Mumbai, in favor of joining Goa. Jaiswal explained that Goa presented him with a significant opportunity that he simply could not pass up.

According to an announcement made on Wednesday, Jaiswal, who is considered one of the most talented young batsmen to emerge in recent times, has submitted a formal application for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association to facilitate his move to Goa for the next Indian domestic season.

Looking back on his challenging choice to depart from Mumbai, Jaiswal expressed gratitude to the MCA for their role in developing his career and acknowledged that he remains indebted to the organization for his present standing in cricket.

“It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," Jaiswal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Jaiswal has confirmed that he has been offered a leadership role in Goa.

“Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I’m not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it," he added.

Jaiswal is the most recent addition to the list of Mumbai cricketers who have relocated to the southern region in recent times, following in the footsteps of Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad.

According to reports, the 23-year-old Indian opener has successfully obtained the No Objection Certificate (NOC) and is poised to lead Goa in the upcoming season.

In his correspondence with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Jaiswal cited his career aspirations and personal circumstances as the driving forces behind his decision to make this move.

“I have had the privilege of representing Mumbai in domestic cricket and have immensely benefited from the opportunities provided by the association. However, after careful consideration of my career aspirations and personal circumstances, I have decided to seek a transfer to Goa to continue my domestic cricket journey," Jaiswal wrote.

Also read| 'Agar hasna hai toh...' Suryakumar Yadav trashes reports of 'lead role' in Mumbai cricket coup after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s shock switch to Goa