Why did Wiaan Mulder declare at 367 and not break Brian Lara's record? Check real reason

South African stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder is making headlines currently after he declared his innings when he was just 33 short of breaking Brian Lara's record. So, why did he choose to declare at this stage? Find it out here.

South African stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder was on the verge of scripting history when he was batting at 367 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. But, he shocked the entire cricketing world when he declared the Proteas' innings when he was just 33 runs short of breaking legend Brian Lara's record of 400. After the end of the first Session on Day 2, Mulder had gone to lunch unbeaten on 367 and called time on the innings before walking out for the second session.

Why did Wiaan Mulder declare the innings when he was batting at 367?

After Day 2 Stumps, the Proteas' skipper said, ''First things first, I thought we got enough, we need to bowl. Secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, let’s be real, he got 400 against England, for someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special. I think if I get the chance again, I’ll probably do the same.'' Several people praised him for his decision and called him 'selfless'.

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn took to his X handle and wrote, ''SA will win this Test with a day to spare. Those few overs after lunch will never haunt them. 400 was deserved. That said, 367 is an amazing achievement. Congratulations, Wessie!''

When Mark Taylor declared his innings equalling Sir Don Bradman's highest total

Australian skipper Mark Taylor made it into the news in 1998 when he declared his innings at 334 against Pakistan in Peshawar, which is equal to the score of Sir Don Bradman's highest Test score, as a gesture of respect.

ZIM vs SA, 2nd Test

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted 170 runs in their first innings of the 2nd Test. South Africa came out to bat and scored 626/5 and declared after the end of the 1st Session on Day 2. Currently, Zimbabwe's score read 51/1, and still trailing behind by 405 runs.