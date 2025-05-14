Kohli retired from T20I cricket last year after India's T20 World Cup victory. He last played for India in ODIs during the Champions Trophy this year, which India won under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Virat Kohli's recent announcement of his retirement from Test cricket has taken the sports world by surprise. While many fans and analysts were caught off guard, insiders suggest that Kohli had contemplated this decision well in advance. Sources indicate that he viewed the current transition phase as an opportunity to return to a leadership role and guide the team through a new era. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had different plans.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the board informed Kohli that leadership responsibilities would be handed over to a younger player as part of their long-term strategy.

Virat Kohli appeared to be somewhat uncomfortable within the current team dynamics. According to a report by Cricbuzz, he felt he was lacking the freedom, environment, and positive energy he desired. With the new management in place, Kohli reportedly felt stifled and uninspired by the existing setup. Recognizing that continuing to play in whites without enthusiasm would not do justice to either himself or the team, he contemplated a significant decision regarding his future in Test cricket.

In the process of reaching this decision, Kohli engaged in several important discussions. He consulted with former head coach and close friend Ravi Shastri, as well as reaching out to former BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Although a meeting with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was planned, it was ultimately canceled due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Additionally, Kohli reportedly had two conversations with chief selector Ajit Agarkar in recent weeks. However, none of these discussions were sufficient to persuade him to reconsider his stance on retiring from Test cricket.

Virat Kohli subsequently took the helm as captain of the Indian Test cricket team, achieving 40 victories in 68 matches. This remarkable performance positions him as the most successful Indian men's captain in Test history in terms of wins.

As he concludes his illustrious career, Kohli ranks as the fourth-most successful Test captain globally, trailing only behind cricketing legends Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).

