Recently, a video of Kambli and his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar attending a Mumbai event commemorating the birth anniversary of their late mentor Ramakant Achrekar went viral on social media.

Throughout his life, former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who was one of the most flamboyant players on and off the pitch, has struggled with addiction and alcoholism, among other personal and health issues. To get past these problems, he has spent 14 stints in rehab.

Recently, a video of Kambli and his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar attending a Mumbai event commemorating the birth anniversary of their late mentor Ramakant Achrekar went viral on social media.

During the event, a very weak-looking Kambli was observed attempting to embrace Tendulkar. The cricket player, who formerly had a net worth of between Rs 12 and Rs 13 crore, is now barely making ends meet with only Rs 30,000 BCCI pension.



In an interview with the Mumbai tabloid 'Mid-day' a few years ago, Kambli begged for a job. “I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment (source of income) at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,” Kambli had told Mid-Day.

“I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol (Muzumdar) as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That’s what I want them (current Mumbai team) to do…to play as a team,” Kambli was quoted as saying.

Sandeep Thorat, a businessman from Maharashtra, offered Kambli a job of Rs 100,000 after he saw this interview become viral in 2022. However, Kambli declined the offer.

The reason why Kambli turned down the job offer was that the job was not related to cricket, was offered a position in the finance division of Sahyadri Industry Group in Mumbai.

In addition, Kambli was employed at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul, Mumbai, which was run by his boyhood schoolmate Sachin Tendulkar. However, the 52-year-old former Mumbai southpaw had disclosed that Nerul was too far away from his Jewel Tower flat in Mumbai's Bandra West neighbourhood.



“I used to wake up at 5am, take a cab to DY Patil Stadium. It was very hectic. I would then coach at the BKC ground in the evening,” Kambli had told Mid-Day.