Why did Sri Lanka lose Women’s Champions Trophy hosting rights? Here’s what happened

Sri Lanka have lost the hosting rights for the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, dealing a major blow to their plans to stage the historic tournament. Here’s why the hosting rights were taken away and what the decision means for the upcoming women’s cricket event.

Sri Lanka just lost its chance to host the first ever ICC Women’s Champions Trophy which was set for 2027. The ICC made the decision after clashing with Sri Lanka’s cricket administration, pointing to what they called government interference in the cricket board. Now, the tournament will take place somewhere else—details on the new host are still up in the air and should come out after the next ICC board meeting.

Right now, a government-appointed Transformation Committee oversees Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). That’s a huge problem because the ICC’s rules are strict—member boards have to run on their own, with zero government involvement.

The Champions Trophy will use the T20 format and run from February 14 to 28 next year, with six teams competing. The big question is where the event will land next.

Adding to the tension, Sri Lanka’s cricket representatives can’t attend the ICC board meeting either. Prakash Schafter, Secretary of the SLC’s Transformation Committee, confirmed that the ICC has officially moved the tournament out of Sri Lanka, and their representatives have been disinvited from the meetings. The ICC’s stance has been consistent—they want Sri Lanka to hold fresh elections, so an independent, elected board is in place.

It’s a tough blow for Sri Lanka in more ways than one

For starters, there’s an immediate financial hit. Local tourism and hotel businesses will miss the influx of fans, broadcasters, teams, and officials—revenue that would’ve flowed straight into the economy.

Plus, Sri Lanka no longer qualifies automatically for the Champions Trophy just by being the host. At the moment, Sri Lanka sits sixth in the ODI rankings. If the ICC picks a new host outside the top-ranked teams, Sri Lanka’s path to even competing in the tournament gets a lot trickier.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time politics have cost Sri Lanka a cricket event. The ICC actually suspended their cricket board back in 2023, again over government interference. That led to the 2024 Under-19 Men’s World Cup shifting from Sri Lanka to South Africa.

For a country where cricket runs deep, these setbacks sting. Sri Lanka’s next steps will matter a lot—for the sport, for its fans, and for its future on the world stage.

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