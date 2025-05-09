The 38-year-old opener had an average of just 6.20 in five innings and even opted to exclude himself from the final Test in Sydney, sparking speculation about his potential retirement.

In a surprising turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has made the decision to retire from Test cricket. This announcement comes amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and just weeks before India’s squad selection for the upcoming England tour.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Rohit’s retirement was influenced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar. The selectors have indicated that they are seeking a new leader for the Test squad, with a focus on grooming a younger captain for the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Rohit Sharma’s recent struggles during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy were a significant factor in the selection panel’s decision-making process. The 38-year-old opener had an average of just 6.20 in five innings and even opted to exclude himself from the final Test in Sydney, sparking speculation about his potential retirement.

Despite his efforts to make a comeback by participating in domestic cricket with the Ranji Trophy, Rohit’s future in Test cricket remained uncertain. The selectors were hesitant to reinstate him as captain, considering him solely as a batsman. This approach would have allowed the team management to make decisions about his inclusion in the team based on performance, a flexibility that was lacking during the Australia tour under his leadership.

“The selectors’ thought process is clear. They want a young leader for the England tour and beyond. Rohit doesn’t fit into their leadership plans considering his red-ball form,” a source told.

Just weeks ago, in a podcast titled "Beyond 23" with former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Rohit Sharma expressed his enthusiasm for leading India in England. He eagerly anticipated the opportunity to collaborate with a formidable pace attack consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

However, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and selectors shifted their focus towards future leadership and performance-based selection, Rohit made the difficult decision to step away from the red-ball format.

Rohit Sharma leaves behind a significant legacy in Test cricket, having amassed over 3,000 runs in the format and making crucial contributions both at home and abroad. His departure signifies the conclusion of an era, as Indian cricket gears up for a new chapter in red-ball leadership and team composition.

Also read| When will IPL 2025 resume amid India's packed schedule? BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla provides big update