Mo Bobat has confirmed that despite Rajat Patidar's appointment as captain, Virat Kohli will maintain a significant leadership role within the team.

Mo Bobat, the team director of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has made it clear that while Rajat Patidar has been appointed as the new captain for IPL 2025, Virat Kohli will still play a vital leadership role within the squad. Bobat pointed out that Kohli's vast experience and influence render an official captaincy title unnecessary.

Many fans and former cricketers had expected Kohli to take back the leadership position after RCB let go of Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the franchise opted for a new direction by selecting Patidar as captain, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the team. During an announcement event in Bengaluru, Bobat emphasized that Kohli's leadership has always been a key part of RCB, even during du Plessis' captaincy last season.

"Of course, Virat was an option. That goes without saying, and I know that the fans would have probably lent towards Virat in the first instance, but we have seen a lot of love for Rajat too... Virat doesn't need a captaincy title to lead. I think leadership, as we've all seen, is one of his strongest instincts. I think it just comes naturally to him. He leads regardless. For us, even last year with Faf as captain, we saw every bit of that. He leads as an example with the bat. The volume of runs, and the strike rate that he scored last year was so impressive and so important for us," Bobat said.

"He sets the tone. He leads on the field. I can think of two or three specific instances where he's actually created runout chances and wickets from nothing. Everyone in the field knows that they've got to be up to the standards because of him. He sets the tone with his energy often. Everyone's seen how much he likes to fight and a scrap and how much he wants to be the person getting us over the line. And then also the things that people don't see as much is his professionalism, the way he practices, the way he trains, his gym routines, his lifestyle, his nutrition, he's an example. So, look, I think everybody in the country and everyone in the world knows that Virat's a leader in every sense of the word," he added.

After captaining the RCB for nine seasons from 2013 to 2021, Virat Kohli decided to step down from his role, which also coincided with his decision to give up the captaincy of India's T20I and ODI teams. Although he didn't secure an IPL title during his tenure, Kohli's impact on the team's competitive spirit has been significant.

Now, with Devdutt Padikkal taking over as captain, he joins the ranks of notable Indian cricketers who have led RCB in the IPL, following in the footsteps of Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Anil Kumble.

