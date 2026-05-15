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Why did Ishan Kishan get Rs 1 crore from Bihar CM? Reason behind reward revealed

Ishan Kishan was rewarded with a Rs 1 crore gift cheque by the Bihar Chief Minister, drawing attention across the cricket fraternity. The former SRH skipper received the honour for a notable achievement, sparking curiosity among fans over the recognition.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2026, 07:14 PM IST

Why did Ishan Kishan get Rs 1 crore from Bihar CM? Reason behind reward revealed
Courtesy: X/@samrat4bjp
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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary honored Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan on Friday, handing him a Rs 1 crore reward for his key role in India’s 2026 ICC T20 World Cup win. The ceremony happened at the Chief Minister’s office in Patna, where tradition took center stage—Kishan was welcomed with a ceremonial stole and a commemorative memento. Family members and top state officials, including Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, filled the room.

Choudhary posted about the event on social media, calling the 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter the "son of Bihar." Kishan’s professional journey has mostly played out with Jharkhand in the domestic circuit, but his roots are firmly in Bihar—born in Nawada and raised in Patna, he’s still a huge source of pride back home. The Chief Minister said the Rs 1 crore award was a mark of respect for Kishan’s “crucial contribution” to the national team and proof that local talent can make it big on the world stage.

Also read| Double blow for Pakistan: WTC points docked, fine imposed after Bangladesh defeat

After the celebrations wrapped up in Patna, Kishan’s day took a totally different turn on the cricket field. That evening, he suited up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, but things didn’t go his way. Up against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, SRH fell apart, crashing to an 82-run defeat. The Titans’ bowlers, especially Kagiso Rabada and Mohammad Siraj, dominated. Siraj knocked out opener Travis Head early, and Rabada tore through the top order, taking down Abhishek Sharma, Kishan himself, and Smaran Ravichandran during the Powerplay. SRH never recovered, bowled out for just 86 chasing 168.

Despite the tough night on the pitch, Kishan’s homecoming remained the highlight. The Bihar government’s reward wasn’t just about money—it sent a message. By recognizing Kishan, the state wants to push more kids towards sports, even though Bihar has always had to battle for better infrastructure. For Kishan, the day was a reminder of how far he’s come—from playing cricket in the streets of Patna to becoming a World Cup champion—even if T20 cricket doesn’t always go to plan.

Also read| 'If I have to prove...': Virat Kohli makes 2027 ODI World Cup intent clear with firm condition

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