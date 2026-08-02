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Why did Hardik Pandya go bald? Team India's star all-rounder's Tirumala visit explained

Hardik Pandya's new look has stunned Indian cricket fans after the Indian all-rounder was spotted with a shaved head at the Tirumala temple

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 03:43 PM IST

Why did Hardik Pandya go bald? Team India's star all-rounder's Tirumala visit explained
Hardik Pandya has been out of action since the conclusion of IPL 2026. (Screengrabs from viral clips)
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Hardik Pandya's new look has left everyone in shock, where be seen sporting a completely bald head while offering prayers at the iconic Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. Several pictures and videos of Team India's star all-rounder are doing the rounds on social media, leaving cricket fans wondering about the real reason behind Pandya's transformation. Notably, Pandya was accompanied by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at the country's most revered temple.

 

Why did Hardik Pandya shave his head?

 

For those unversed, it is a ritual at the Tirumala Temple as an offering to Lord Venkateswara where devotees donate hair. The centuries-old practice is followed by millions of pilgrims every year, which is a completely voluntary and sacred ritual called Kalyanakatta.

 

 

Hardik Pandya's recent form and injury update

 

The 32-year-old all-rounder sustained a thigh injury and a stiff back during the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), forcing him to miss the Afghanistan series, the Ireland and England tour, and the recently concluded Zimbabwe tour.

 

As per some reports, Pandya has completed the rehabilitation at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) CoE (Centre of Excellence) and is expected to make it into the squad for the upcoming limited-overs series.

 

Meanwhile, Team India are set to play a 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The first match of the series will be played from August 15 at the Galle International Stadium and the next one at the SSC cricket ground in Colombo, starting August 23.

 

After this, the Men in Blue will lock horns with the West Indies at home in a 3-match ODI series, beginning September 27, followed by a 5-match T20I series.

 

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