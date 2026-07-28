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Why did Gautam Gambhir's trusted aide Ryan ten Doeschate quit Team India?

Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has resigned from the post after the England tour, bringing an end to his 2-year stint with the Men in Blue.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 09:51 PM IST

Why did Gautam Gambhir's trusted aide Ryan ten Doeschate quit Team India?
Ryan ten Doeschate resigned as the Assistant coach of the men's national cricket team. (Screengrab from BCCI video)
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Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down as Team India's assistant coach after the limited-overs series in England. As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, the former Netherlands cricketer informed about his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the UK tour, where India suffered defeats in both the 5-match T20I series and 3-match ODI series. The report further states that ten Doeschate is set to take up a coaching role with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

 

For those unversed, ten Doeschate had been part of India's coaching setup since Gautam Gambhir took over the responsibility of head coach after the ICC T20I World Cup 2024. Since then, the Men in Blue have won the 2025 Asia Cup and successfully defended the T20I World Cup earlier this year.

 

Ryan ten Doeschate's association with KKR

 

The former Netherlands cricketer has had a long-standing association with KKR in the IPL over the years. He joined the Kolkata-based franchise in 2011 and became an important part of the squad during Gambhir's captaincy era. He was also part of KKR's title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014. ten Doeschate was associated with KKR till 2015, when he returned as a support staff member under Gambhir's reign as mentor in 2024. Both were part of KKR's title-winning campaign again in 2024, when ten Doeschate was part of the support staff, and Gambhir was the team's mentor.

 

Since he is reportedly joining the KKR camp, he will be reuniting with Abhishek Nayar, with whom he previously worked as an assistant coach in the India setup and earlier at the IPL franchise.

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