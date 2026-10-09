Why did BCCI keep Rohit Sharma’s rehab quiet after IPL 2026? 32 players treated as CoE budget jumps by Rs 35 crore

BCCI reportedly kept Rohit Sharma’s rehab after IPL 2026 quiet, while 32 top Indian men’s players underwent rehabilitation between April 2025 and March 2026. The Centre of Excellence’s projected budget also rose by Rs 35 crore to Rs 127 crore for 2026–27.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma went through rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) to recuperate from a hamstring injury following IPL 2026, though the board kept this information confidential. The Times of India (TOI) disclosed this detail, drawing from the CoE's annual report.

During the period from April 2025 to March 2026, 32 of India's elite male cricketers received injury care and underwent rehabilitation at the CoE. This group comprised 20 players holding BCCI central contracts alongside 12 players from the targeted/India A category.

Soft-tissue injuries dominated the injury landscape during this timeframe. The report documents an impact injury sustained by Rishabh Pant, who broke his leg during a Test match in Manchester in July 2025 and subsequently obtained treatment at the CoE.

Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy each invested at least four months at the CoE throughout the preceding 18 months

Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy each devoted a minimum of four months to the CoE over the last 18 months. Per the report, all three athletes visited the facility for rehabilitation following recurring injury setbacks. Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna represent additional players who have persistently battled injury challenges.

Virat Kohli, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey featured on the roster of Indian players as of 30 September. Nevertheless, the report abstained from detailing the frequency of each player's CoE visits.

Minimum of two players sidelined in every series post-IPL 2026

According to the TOI report, rehabilitation activity at the CoE has surged following IPL 2026. The data indicates that no fewer than two players have sustained injuries in every series since that point.

Between April 2025 and March 2026, the CoE's Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) team delivered treatment and injury management services to 68 athletes in total, encompassing both male and female competitors.

CoE's budget surged by Rs 35 crore

The BCCI has boosted the projected spending for the CoE in 2026-27 to Rs 127 crore. In the prior financial year, the CoE's actual spending stood at Rs 92 crore. This marks a substantial jump of approximately Rs 35 crore in allocated funds. The CoE's spending encompasses administrative overhead and expenditures tied to training programs and competitive matches.

Sports Science and Medicine leadership position unfilled, communication gaps between Team India and CoE

The head of Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) role at the CoE has remained open since Nitin Patel's departure in March 2025. The BCCI opened applications for this position last month.

Per the report, Team India's SSM division and the CoE's SSM division have experienced insufficient coordination. Cricket head VVS Laxman has stepped in as the intermediary connecting both units.

Suggested adjustments to athlete workload distribution in June 2025. Yet, based on the report, the CoE appeared reluctant to transition away from its current framework. The CoE's SSM personnel also attended domestic cricket events to track athlete wellness as part of their injury prevention and care initiatives.

Injury rates climbed in 2017 and 2021-22

According to a TOI report, occurrences of soft-tissue injuries surged in 2021-22 when athletes transitioned out of the bio-bubble following the COVID-19 crisis. The issue was resolved within a couple of months at that time.

Previously, in 2017, numerous athletes sustained injuries lasting roughly three months following significant modifications to strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu's conditioning regimen.

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