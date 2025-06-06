Thousands of fans were excited to see their favorite stars after a title win that had not happened in 18 years. Unfortunately, chaos broke out during the celebrations, resulting in a tragic incident that caused the deaths of 11 people.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary raised a poignant question about why RCB's victory parade couldn't have been postponed for a day or two, especially after the tragic loss of 11 lives in Bengaluru. What started as a joyful celebration quickly turned into a somber chapter in RCB's history. Thousands of fans were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, celebrating a long-awaited title win after 18 years. However, chaos ensued during the festivities, leading to the heartbreaking incident where 11 people lost their lives and over 30 were injured.

In the aftermath of the tragic events in Bengaluru, Manoj Tiwary extended his heartfelt condolences to the families mourning their loved ones due to the stampede. He called for justice for those who lost their lives and emphasized the need for accountability following this disaster.

Tiwary pointed out that given the immense popularity of Virat Kohli and RCB, it should have been anticipated that a massive crowd would gather. Yet, he lamented that no one seemed to take responsibility, resulting in this unfortunate incident occurring right outside the stadium.

"I felt very bad. There should be accountability. Whoever was responsible for organising it should have been a little proactive. And, I think there should have been an idea that lakhs of people would turn up to see RCB from close quarters. Because look, saying that we had no idea that so many people would come, it does not make sense. Before the IPL finals, we all knew that RCB have a tremendous fanbase all over the country," he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“So, keeping that in mind, there should have been proactiveness, there should have been a system. So, there should have been precautions. There should have been due diligence," Manoj Tiwary added.

iwary reminisced about his unforgettable victory with KKR in 2012, highlighting the spectacular gala event and victory parade organized by Shah Rukh Khan and the KKR management at Eden Gardens, all executed flawlessly without a hitch.

In contrast, RCB managed to throw together their celebration in just 18-20 hours, lacking proper arrangements and support from the BCCI. While KKR took their time to meticulously plan the felicitation ceremony two days after their win, RCB rushed theirs within just 24 hours.

Also read| Not Pataudi Trophy, England-India Test series will now be played for Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy; legends to unveil silverware on...