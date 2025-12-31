Why can't Vaibhav Suryavanshi represent India yet? Everything you need to know about ICC rules

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is yet to be eligible to represent India at the international level. Here’s everything you need to know about the ICC’s age and eligibility rules, and why the teenage prodigy must wait before wearing the India jersey.

When you hear the name Vaibhav Suryavanshi, you probably think about his wild run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Under-19 Asia Cup. He’s already got plenty of buzz from his IPL moments and his India U-19 performances. At just 14, people are calling him India’s next cricket sensation. Here’s the strange part: even with all those record-breaking hundreds, Vaibhav can’t play for the national team yet. It’s not that the selectors are ignoring him — they simply can’t pick him, no matter how much they want to.

So what’s holding him back? Is he missing something in his game? Are the selectors hesitant? Nope. It’s none of that. The problem is simple: his age. Vaibhav is only 14, and that’s actually too young. Sounds odd, right? But there’s a rule behind it.

Back in 2020, the ICC set a rule: players need to be at least 15 to play for their national teams. There are hardly any exceptions. That’s the only thing standing in Vaibhav’s way right now.

The good news? He’s almost there. Vaibhav turns 15 in less than three months. By March 27, 2026, he’ll finally be eligible to play for India. Whether the selectors go for him right away or wait a bit — well, that’s another story.

Right now, Vaibhav is one of the most exciting young names in Indian cricket. Watching him jump to the senior team soon wouldn’t be a shock at all. If he keeps up this level, things are about to get really interesting. Let’s see how it all plays out.

Recently, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was honored with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, which is the nation’s highest civilian award for individuals aged five to 18, during the National Children’s Awards 2025.

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi received this prestigious award from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, and later that day, he had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Established to recognize outstanding achievements in various fields such as sports, innovation, science and technology, arts and culture, social service, or extraordinary acts of bravery, the Bal Puraskar is considered the youth counterpart to the Khel Ratna within the National Awards framework.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s swift ascent has become one of the most discussed narratives in international sports this year.

