'Why butt your nose...': Sunil Gavaskar hits back at foreign cricketers slamming Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup snub

The selection of India’s cricket team for the Asia Cup 2025 has ignited a significant debate. The spotlight is on Shreyas Iyer, who has been excluded from the squad despite impressive performances in white-ball cricket recently. The middle-order batsman recently guided Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the IPL 2025 final and previously secured the trophy with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Iyer has not participated in a T20I for India since 2023, yet many anticipated his comeback following his achievements over the last couple of years. Ajit Agarkar, the head of the BCCI selection committee, is bearing the brunt of the criticism. Numerous individuals, including former Indian and international players, have questioned this decision. This has not sat well with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who expressed a strong opinion in his column.

“What is baffling is foreigners who have zero stake in Indian cricket, and much less knowledge about it, wading into the debate and adding fuel to the fire. However great they may be as players and however many times they may have been to India, the selection of the Indian team is strictly none of their business,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for The Sportstar.

“They should focus on their country’s cricket and let us Indians worry about our cricket. Amazingly, when their country’s teams are selected, there’s hardly anything, if ever, heard from them about the selection. It’s almost as if the selection is perfect and they have no comments to make. So, why butt your nose into the selection of the Indian team? Have you ever heard Indian ex-cricketers talk about the selection of other countries’ teams? No, we mind our own business, and seriously couldn’t be bothered by who they choose or who they don’t select,” he added.

Gavaskar seemed to be alluding to former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin and ex-South African batsman AB de Villiers. Both had shown astonishment at Iyer's exclusion from the Asia Cup team.

"It is tough, guys. I was just going through the squad. I was thinking, where can we fit Shreyas in, because I've seen all the headlines and some fans being upset. I think Shreyas will be the most upset because he's played some really good cricket over the last few years. He's matured a lot. He has shown a lot of leadership qualities, but who knows what is going on behind closed doors? No one. Not me. Not you guys," said de Villiers in a live chat with fans on X.

In the meantime, former Australian captain Brad Haddin asserted that Shreyas ought to have been the captain of the team, even though he has been absent from the T20I squad since December, and despite the Men in Blue's achievements under Suryakumar Yadav.

Gavaskar criticized these players for their remarks on Indian cricket matters, holding the nation's media responsible for approaching them and seeking their opinions.

“To an extent, the Indian media is also responsible, as they go to overseas cricketers and ask them about Indian cricket. How often, on overseas tours, do we see members of the Indian media chasing former players from the host country – players whom even their own nation has almost forgotten – for an interview? It’s almost as if validation about Indian cricket and its cricketers has to be obtained from overseas players,” he said.

