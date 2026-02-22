FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Why bring this up now?': Sunil Gavaskar slams critics questioning ICC over Super 8 format

Amid the ongoing Super 8 pre-seeding row, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has come forward and questioned the critics, saying it's worthless to raise such a question now.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Feb 22, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

The ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 officially entered the Super 8 round on Saturday, but the teams that qualified for the were confirmed earlier this week after their standings in the group stage. Those teams that topped their respective groups are placed in Group 1, whereas the second top teams of each group made it to Group 2. The International Cricket Council (ICC) faced massive criticism on social media over their pre-seeding format, where all four group winners are put in the 'Group of Death' while the teams that came second will face sides that are not in the best of form.

Amid the criticism, legendary Sunil Gavaskar has opined his views on the matter and said that raising such questions now is of no use. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said, ''Why bring this up now? Why was this not brought up before the start of the tournament? Those are the questions that need to be asked of the people who are raising these points now. The reason that I can think of, maybe the ICC can explain it better, is that the logistics, the tournament is being played in two countries.''

''There's international travel, there's immigration, and there's customs, all those things to be taken care of. There is still the question of airline and hotel bookings; not every team travels with the same number of people. Some teams travel with a support staff team of 15, so maybe they need 35-40 rooms. Some teams may travel with 20-22 people altogether, so they may need fewer rooms. All these things need to be taken into account, and perhaps this is the reason why the pre-seeding took place,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the first Super 8 game between Pakistan and New Zealand was called off due to rain, and both teams shared one point each. On Sunday, Sri Lanka and England will lock horns at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Later, India will contest South Africa at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

