Why BCCI sacked Team India's entire selection committee including Chetan Sharma?

BCCI on Friday sacked the five-member selection committee after the T20 World Cup disappointment

Team India's heartbreaking exit at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup 2022 is starting to have repercussions back home, even as the Men in Blue arrived in Wellington to take on New Zealand. While the first T20I was washed out, the selection committee failed to weather the storm and were axed in the aftermath of India's showing at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

What began as an adventure with thrilling wins over Pakistan, Netherlands and then Bangladesh, the Men in Blue reached the semis after topping their Group with 8 points, but in the final four, they were completely overpowered by Jos Buttler and Co.

Rohit Sharma's men suffered only their second 10-wicket defeat in T20 World Cup history, the earlier came against Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup in UAE. Both of those losses weighed heavy on the five-member selection committee led by Chetan Sharma, who were fired on Friday.

Why BCCI sacked Team India's entire selection committee led by Chetan Sharma?

During Chetan's tenure, India had also failed to reach the knock-out stage in the 2021 edition of T20 World Cup and lost the World Test Championships final.

After the failure the reach the knockouts in last year's World Cup, there were plenty of unsavoury events that followed which didn't put Indian cricket in good light. Virat Kohli's ouster as the ODI captain followed by his public fall-out with then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly led to a huge furore on social media.

The Men in Blue suffered back-to-back series losses in South Africa during the new year, and Kohli stepped down as the Test captain too, with Rohit taking over in all formats. Series wins against Sri Lanka, West Indies and England followed, while a second-string India team also fended off the challenge from Zimbabwe and Ireland, but come the biggest test of the year before the World Cup, India failed in the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma's men failed to make it into the knockout stages of the tournament, despite being defending champions and record winners of the title. Back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka exposed India's weakness, which was bowling at the death.

Jasprit Bumrah was injured in the lead-up to Asia Cup, but he was rushed in the build-up to the World Cup. After featuring against South Africa, he didn't play against Australia and later it was revealed that the pacer had indeed aggravated his injury while making a hasty recovery.

The final nail in the coffin for Chetan Sharma and Co came during the World Cup, even as there were plenty of promising signs, the semifinal exit left a lot to be desired. And so, Sourav Ganguly's tenure came to an end, Roger Binny took over, and now with the sacking of the selection committee, it's going to be a period of transition for BCCI before the ODI World Cup at home in 2023.