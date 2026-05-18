Why BCCI is not covered under RTI Act? CIC gives major clarification

The Central Information Commission has ruled that the Board of Control for Cricket in India does not come under the ambit of the RTI Act, stating that the Indian cricket board is neither owned nor substantially controlled by the government.

In a latest development, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has ruled out the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from falling under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Yes, you read it right! The latest order has reversed a 2018 ruling, which had brought the Indian cricketing board under the RTI scrutiny, stating that BCCI cannot be treated as a 'public authority' because it is neither owned, funded, nor controlled by the government.

Why BCCI removed from RTI Act?

In its ruling, the CIC clarified that it is an autonomous private body that is registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act. The commission also stated that the Indian cricket board was not created by the Parliament, the Constitution, or through any government notification. This latest ruling came while dismissing an appeal that sought information regarding the legal authority under which BCCI selects players for representing India in international games.

Which organisation come under RTI Act?

The Right to Information Act applies to government departments, ministries, public sector undertakings, constitutional bodies, and organisations which are financed and controlled either fully or partially (majority funding) by the government.

Entities like municipal corporations, public universities, and ministries fall under the law and are required to share information when requested under RTI provisions.

Is BCCI under government control?

In its ruling, the CIC stated that BCCI is a financially independent organisation which generates its revenue mainly through broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals, media contracts, and ticket sales.

Due to its financial and administrative autonomy, the CIC concluded that bringing BCCI under RTI could disturb its existing governance and economic structure.

Since BCCI has huge control and influence over the popular sport in the country, the latest CIC ruling is expected to start a fresh debate over transparency and accountability in Indian cricket.