Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?

In his absence, Jaker Ali took over as captain for the game and won the toss, opting to bowl first. Bangladesh also made several other changes in the playing XI, bringing in fresh players to challenge India in this important fixture.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 08:32 PM IST

Why Bangladesh captain Litton Das is missing from IND vs BAN Super Four clash?
Bangladesh's captain, Litton Das, sustained a back injury during training ahead of the highly anticipated match against India. On the day of the match, he arrived at the venue but was unable to participate in training or warm-up exercises. After a brief discussion with the physiotherapist, he returned to the dressing room. In his stead, Jaker Ali will take charge of the Bangladesh team.

It is worth mentioning that Litton had a rather unremarkable Asia Cup 2025 campaign. He managed to score a half-century against Hong Kong, but since then, the wicketkeeper-batter has struggled to find his rhythm with the bat. Nonetheless, Litton has performed admirably as captain, leading the team to two vital victories over Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. His absence could be detrimental to the team in the match against India, as experience is irreplaceable.

"He got injured during a practice session and unfortunately he misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game. We are doing really well as a team and we will try to give our best," Ali stated after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

In the meantime, Bangladesh has made four alterations to their playing XI. Parvez Hossain Emon has stepped in for Litton, while notably, Taskin Ahmad has been omitted. Tanzim Hasan Sakib has taken his place in the lineup. Additionally, Shoriful Islam has also been dropped, with Mohammad Saifuddin being included in the XI.

Suryakumar Yadav pleased to bat first

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, expressed his satisfaction with the decision to bat first in the match. He emphasized the significance of executing the fundamentals correctly and addressed the fielding issues, as India had dropped numerous catches in their previous game against Pakistan.

"We are happy doing it. We have got what we wanted in the last 4-5 games and we are happy to bat first. We have to follow the good things that we have been doing and the results will take care of itself. The boys have done their bit, it is part of the game (dropped catches)," Suryakumar remarked.

IND vs BAN playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

