The Indian cricket team is facing off against Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. India has chosen to field two seamers in their XI, featuring Harshit Rana and Mohammed Shami, along with spinners Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy have been omitted from India's lineup, with Rana making his debut, adding a fresh element to the squad.

The decision to leave Arshdeep Singh out of the Indian team has sparked considerable discussion following the toss. Despite being a key player, the rationale behind his exclusion remains unclear, with no specific explanation given.

This choice has fueled debate, particularly since this match marks the start of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, where Arshdeep's involvement was eagerly anticipated. Even India captain Rohit Sharma did not clarify why he preferred Harshit over Arshdeep.

Shami has long been a dependable and consistent member of India's bowling attack. His experience and skill have made him a vital part of the team. With the addition of Harshit Rana, a newer player, it appears the team is looking to balance the pace department with a seasoned veteran like Shami.

In another unexpected decision, the team management opted for Kuldeep Yadav instead of Varun Chakravarthy, who has been India's top wicket-taker in 2025. This choice indicates a notable shift in the team's strategy, with Yadav receiving the nod over the in-form Chakravarthy.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

