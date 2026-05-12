Why are Gujarat Titans players wearing Lavender jersey in tonight's GT vs SRH match? Know real reason

Gujarat Titans players are wearing a special lavender-coloured jersey during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in Ahmedabad. Check the real reason behind it.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) players will be seen donning lavender-coloured jerseys during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 12. Traditionally, GT players are seen wearing a navy blue jersey for their matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Let us know the reason behind this move by the Titans.

Why are GT players wearing lavender-coloured jerseys tonight?

As part of a practice that began three years ago, GT players wear lavender-coloured jerseys to raise awareness about cancer treatment and show solidarity with survivors and fighters, and their families. In a special video shared on social media, GT said, ''On May 12, the Titans go Lavender. We take the field against SRH with a bigger purpose; standing united in the fight against cancer.''

In the post pinned on GT's Instagram page, a small monologue featured from star pacer, Mohammed Siraj, wherein he said, ''There were many ups and downs in the beginning, both as a player and as a team. But the way we’ve made a comeback after that, you really need courage to do something like that. It’s very important to stay positive; it’s very important to stay in the present. Don’t hold anything back: go all in. The most important thing for me is whether I gave my 100% or not. Many people in India are fighting against cancer, so it’s important to stand with them. The GT family has taken a stand for this cause, so I feel very grateful to be a part of this and to have taken this stand. So, this is a very emotional and special match for me.''

Take a look

For those unversed, it was the same team, SRH, against which GT first wore this special jersey in 2023.

GT's record in lavender jersey

IPL 2023 vs SRH - GT defeated SRH in Ahmedabad while wearing this special jersey for the first time. Notably, Shubman Gill scored a century in the game.

IPL 2024 vs KKR - The match was unfortunately called off due to rain, resulting in no outcome.

IPL 2025 vs LSG - GT lost to Lucknow Super Giants while wearing this jersey for the third time.