The Australian cricket team donned black armbands on Friday as they took the field for Day 1 of the pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide. This gesture was a poignant tribute to Phil Hughes, the talented Australian cricketer who tragically passed away after being struck by a bouncer during a domestic first-class match in 2014. Prior to the match, a minute of silence was observed in Adelaide as a solemn mark of respect for Hughes' memory.

“We understand this will be a time of reflection for the many people who knew and admired Phillip Hughes,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

“We wanted to ensure that the Hughes family, particularly, were comfortable with any commemorations and that we celebrate Phillip’s life and incredible achievements appropriately,” he added.

Phillip Hughes had represented Australia in 26 Test matches, establishing himself as a key player in the team. Tragically, he suffered a fatal blow to the head while playing for South Australia against New South Wales, leading to his untimely passing two days later.

The cricketing world was left in shock by Hughes' death, as the loss of the talented 25-year-old left a profound impact on his teammates and fans. Known for his vibrant personality and unwavering commitment to the sport, Hughes was widely admired as one of Australia's most promising players.

Even after his passing, Hughes' family has continued to honor his memory by overseeing his Angus cattle farm, Four 0 Eight, in New South Wales. His legacy has prompted reflection within the cricket community on how to move forward in the wake of such a devastating loss.

In a poignant gesture, Hughes was posthumously named as Australia's 13th man for the subsequent Test match in Adelaide. Prior to the game, a touching tribute saw the crowd observe 63 seconds of applause in his honor, a fitting tribute to a man whose spirit and impact on the game will always be remembered.

