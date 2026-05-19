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Why Aiden Markram missed playing for LSG against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026?

Aiden Markram missed the league stage game against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, leaving fans surprised. However, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant revealed the real reason behind his absence.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 19, 2026, 09:50 PM IST

Why Aiden Markram missed playing for LSG against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026?
LSG star all-rounder Aiden Markram missed the league stage match against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. (Pic Credits: Instagram/lucknowsupergiants)
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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s star all-rounder Aiden Markram missed the league stage game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday. In Match 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, RR hosted LSG at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. At the Toss, when presenter Ian Bishop asked Rishabh Pant about any changes in the Playing XI, the LSG skipper cleared the air on Markram's absence.

 

Why Aiden Markram missed clash vs Rajasthan Royals?

 

While speaking to Bishop, Pant revealed that Markram has left the squad to travel to South Africa due to personal reasons. In his absence, Ayush Badoni played the RR vs LSG game in Jaipur. In another change, Mohsin Khan replaced Mohammed Shami in the Playing XI, with no specific reason mentioned by the LSG skipper.

 

''Pretty confident, we know this is a good wicket to bat on. Happy to either bat or bowl first. Definitely, as I said in the last few games, we have a lot to play for. As a team, we take pride and confidence in playing every match for our fans. At the same time, we want to put our best foot forward because we know we have a good team and we can do it. Aiden (Markram) is not there because he has gone home for his personal thing. And just one more, Shami is not playing, and Mohsin is playing. Badoni comes in for Aiden,'' Pant said after losing the Toss.

 

Changes in Rajasthan Royals' squad

 

On the other hand, RR made three changes in their Playing XI and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was the stand-in captain for his side, said, ''He had some hamstring injury, and he'll be fine soon, I hope so. So, he's not playing this game. We have three changes. Sandy, Sushant Mishra, and Lhuan-dre Pretorious come in.''

 

RR vs LSG: Playing XI and Impact Players

 

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Dhurv Jurel (WK), Lhuan-dre Pretorious, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasum Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, and Yash Punja.

 

Impact Players (RR) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, and Riyan Parag.

 

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis,  Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, and Prince Yadav.

 

Impact Players (LSG) - Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, and Arshin Kulkarni.

 

 

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