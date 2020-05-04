'Whoever is good should be given a go': Sachin Tendulkar on Wriddhiman Saha-Rishabh Pant debate

Since MS Dhoni's retirement from Test cricket, the Indian cricket team have played along with two other options - Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant. The two wicketkeepers have been fighting for the spot in the longer format of the game, however, Saha has managed to temporally seal the position.

With many questions revolving around who should be the wicketkeeper for the longer format, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that age should not be criteria when it comes to selection. If the player is fit and in form, that player should be given a chance.

“Whoever is good should be given a go. It is not about a youngster or such things. If Saha is fit and fit enough to deliver, he should be given a go. Similarly, if Pant is fit, he should be….let the team management decide. I am not saying Saha should be ahead of Pant or Pant should be ahead of Saha. Let the team management decide that,” he said during an interview with IANS.

“If someone is fit, age criteria shouldn’t come into play. So, to cut my answer short, if someone is fit, age criteria should not come into play and the team management should decide whoever needs to play,” he pointed.

With the coronavirus postponing games, Tendulkar spoke on how the ICC World Test Championship could take the same route as that of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“I think so (need permutations and combinations to be worked out). With regards to the World Test Championship, if you see, the Olympics also has been postponed but it will still be called 2020 Olympics even though it will be now held in 2021. They are still calling it 2020 Olympics and in that way, we need to figure out a window where you know all these games which would have ideally happened at this time, how can we accommodate them in the future and yet continue with this championship,” he said.

As for the T20 World Cup, it is slated to take place later in the year in Australia.