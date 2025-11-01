FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained

Rain threatens the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Here’s what happens if the IND-W vs SA-W title clash is washed out — will India lift the trophy, or will both teams be crowned joint champions? Explained here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained
The stage is primed for a momentous clash as India Women face off against South Africa Women in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. However, as anticipation mounts, ominous clouds loom over the highly awaited finale, threatening to transform this eagerly awaited encounter into a rain-drenched spectacle.

Both teams have showcased exceptional performance throughout the tournament. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India has surged into the final with consecutive victories, while South Africa, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, has proven to be the most reliable team, having previously defeated India in the group stage.

This sets the stage for an exhilarating showdown – India’s audacious batting lineup against South Africa’s methodical pace attack. Yet, the weather may have its own agenda.

As per AccuWeather, Navi Mumbai is expected to face humid conditions with overcast skies and a few afternoon showers on Sunday.

Compounding the worries, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall on Sunday morning across Mumbai and its surrounding areas, including Navi Mumbai. While the DY Patil outfield boasts excellent drainage, continuous rain could still lead to delays or potentially cancel the match altogether.

What happens if the final gets washed out?

This is where it gets complicated! If rain halts any play on Sunday, the match will be rescheduled to the reserve day on Monday, November 3. However, if the rain persists and the reserve day is also affected, both South Africa Women and India Women will be crowned joint World Cup champions, sharing the trophy.

Also read| India vs South Africa, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Predicted playing XIs, DY Patil pitch report and Navi Mumbai weather forecast

