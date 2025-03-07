India and New Zealand will play in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. India has not lost a game so far, while New Zealand's only loss was against India.

The much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 final is finally here, featuring India going up against New Zealand. India is on the hunt for a historic third title, while New Zealand aims for their second cup, having last won in 2000. Although the chances are slim, the possibility of a tied match cannot be overlooked. New Zealand faced heartbreak in the 2019 World Cup final, losing despite the match ending in a tie. So, what happens if the Champions Trophy final ends in a tie?

If the Champions Trophy 2025 final results in a tie, a Super Over will be held to decide the winner. Should the Super Over also end in a tie, additional Super Overs will be played until a winner is determined. This rule was put in place to prevent a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final, where New Zealand lost to England based on boundary count.

What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

Rain has impacted three matches in Pakistan during the Champions Trophy 2025, but Dubai, where India's matches have taken place, has mostly been unaffected. The final will also be held at the Dubai International Stadium, with a low likelihood of rain interrupting the game. However, in the unlikely event of a rain washout, both teams would share the trophy, reminiscent of the 2002 final between India and Sri Lanka.

The Champions Trophy 2002 final is still a contentious moment in ICC history, with over 110 overs played across two days before the match was ultimately called off due to a restart on the second day. Since then, the ICC has put measures in place to ensure a clear winner is determined in such situations.

India heads into the final as the clear favorites, riding a wave of seven straight ODI wins, which includes a victory over New Zealand in their Group A match. The final is set to take place in Dubai, where India will have the advantage of knowing the playing conditions well.

Conversely, New Zealand showcased their batting strength in the semi-final against South Africa. Their main challenge will be to tackle the Indian spinners more effectively. Varun Chakravarthy, known for his mystery spin, claimed five wickets in their last meeting.

Also read| Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will the winner and runner-up of India vs New Zealand final take home?