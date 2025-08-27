Who will win India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025? Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram names his favourite team

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 game between India and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on September 14. Both teams are in the same group and are even expected to face each other in the later stage of the tournament as well.

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns on September 14 in the league match in the 17th edition of the Asia Cup 2025. The defending champions will be led by 'Mr 360' Suryakumar Yadav, whereas their arch-rivals will be led by Salman Ali Agha. The high-voltage game will be the first match between the two neighbouring nations after the 2025 Champions Trophy, which India won convincingly. This time, both teams have many young stars, and cricket experts are opining about their favourites ahead of the clash. One such cricketer is Pakistani legend Wasim Akram, who revealed his favourite team which will surely shock you.

Wasim Akram reveals his favourite in IND vs PAK clash?

In a recent interview, Akram said, ''I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and do not cross the line. If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India has been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win.''

Squads of India and Pakistan for Asia Cup 2025

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufyan Moqim.