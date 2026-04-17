Who will win GT vs KKR match? Google Gemini delivers shocking prediction for Match 25 in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns with three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Match No 25 of the Indian Premier League 2026.

All spotlights are on the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT), who will take on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. On one hand, GT have gained momentum after clinching both their previous games, against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). On the other hand, KKR are the only team in the tournament so far which have not won even a single game. They are also at the bottom of the table with just one point, which they also earned due to the washout of the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Google Gemini predicts winner of GT vs KKR clash

When asked about the predictions for the upcoming clash, the popular AI bot replied, ''Based on current momentum and squad depth, the Gujarat Titans are the heavy favorites to win tonight’s contest. While KKR is desperate for their first win of the season, GT’s balanced attack and home-ground advantage make them the likely victors.''

It also mentioned that Kolkata will need a 'miracle' performance from star players like Sunil Narine to beat the 2022 IPL champions. However, the home crowd of Titans, and the psychological pressure of losing four games in a row will not be an easy task to overcome.

GT vs KKR: Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kagso Rabada, and Jason Holder.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, and Angrish Raghuvanshi.