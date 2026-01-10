Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Tilak Varma recently was ruled out of the first three T20I games out of five matches, which will be played later this months against the Blackcaps.

Team India suffered a major blow recently when its star middle-order batter Tilak Varma was ruled out of the first three T20I games in the 5-match series against New Zealand. As per an official media advisory released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this week, Tilak underwent surgery for an abdominal issue on Wednesday. After this, Tilak flew back to Hyderabad on Friday to begin his rehab. The medical team has not yet officially ruled Tilak out of the entire T20I series against the Kiwis, but it will be based on the speed of his recovery.

Indian cricket fans are worried about Tilak's injury as the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is also a month away, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. If Tilak couldn't make his recovery on time, he is set to miss the ICC tournament and Team India's selectors will have to look for a perfect replacement of Tilak in the squad.

Who will replace Tilak Varma in ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

If Tilak Varma fails to recover on time before the ICC T20I World Cup, selectors will have to find a suitable replacement for the star batter in the squad and might turn to someone like Rinku Singh, Devdutt Padikkal or Shreyas Iyer. For those unversed, Iyer will also be making his return to the international circuit after injury in the upcoming series against the Blackcaps.

Team India's squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.