FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes

Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Iran Protests: Australia, Canada and EU strongly criticise killing of protesters, 'Must immediately end the use...'

Deepika Padukone turns heads as bridesmaid in elegant purple bandhani saree at friend’s wedding in New York; SEE PICS

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

Jemimah Rodrigues gets special bat-shaped guitar from Sunil Gavaskar, performs duet with legend | WATCH

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer romantic comedy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight

Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant

Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…

Aviation accident watchdog AAIB urges video recording devices installation at…

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video

Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked - Watch viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

Tilak Varma recently was ruled out of the first three T20I games out of five matches, which will be played later this months against the Blackcaps.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?
Tilak Varma sustained an injury recently, due to which he was ruled out of a few T20I games in the 5-match series against NZ
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Team India suffered a major blow recently when its star middle-order batter Tilak Varma was ruled out of the first three T20I games in the 5-match series against New Zealand. As per an official media advisory released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this week, Tilak underwent surgery for an abdominal issue on Wednesday. After this, Tilak flew back to Hyderabad on Friday to begin his rehab. The medical team has not yet officially ruled Tilak out of the entire T20I series against the Kiwis, but it will be based on the speed of his recovery.

     

    Indian cricket fans are worried about Tilak's injury as the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is also a month away, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. If Tilak couldn't make his recovery on time, he is set to miss the ICC tournament and Team India's selectors will have to look for a perfect replacement of Tilak in the squad.

     

    Who will replace Tilak Varma in ICC T20I World Cup 2026?

     

    If Tilak Varma fails to recover on time before the ICC T20I World Cup, selectors will have to find a suitable replacement for the star batter in the squad and might turn to someone like Rinku Singh, Devdutt Padikkal or Shreyas Iyer. For those unversed, Iyer will also be making his return to the international circuit after injury in the upcoming series against the Blackcaps.

     

    Team India's squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

     

    Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight
    Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant
    Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…
    Aviation accident watchdog AAIB urges video recording devices installation at…
    Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video
    Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked - Watch viral video
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless pote
    Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?
    Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I WC 2026?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
    Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
    Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
    Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
    From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
    12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement