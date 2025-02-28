Several reports are doing rounds on social media claiming that skipper Rohit Sharma might be rested in the upcoming Team India match against New Zealand on Sunday. If these reports are true, who would be leading the Indian side in the third and last game in the league stage?

Skipper Rohit Sharma might miss the third and last game of Team India against New Zealand. Several reports claiming Rohit missing the upcoming match are doing rounds on the internet. If such reports are true, then the question arises, who will be leading the Indian side on Sunday? India and New Zealand are already through to the semi-final but the upcoming match will decide which team will end up at what position in Group A.

Who will lead India if Rohit misses game vs NZ?

In the last game against Pakistan, Rohit was seen struggling before leaving the field in the 25th over and there are high chances that the skipper might be rested in the next game. Several reports also claimed Rohit was the only player who was missing from the practice sessions.

If Rohit is rested in the game against the Blackcaps, then he is more likely to be replaced by a right-handed batter like Rishabh Pant or Washington Sundar. Both Rishabh and Sundar were also spotted in the nets during the training sessions. In terms of captainship, Shubman Gill, the current vice-captain might lead Team India and KL Rahul could be named as VC.

India in CT2025

India began its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue clinched the match easily and won by 6 wickets. The next match was against India's arch-rivals Pakistan, which also the Rohit Sharma-led team won convincingly. The third and final match in the league stage is against New Zealand on Sunday, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, a venue reserved for Team India for the tournament.