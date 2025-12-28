FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics

Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here

Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite club during New Zealand ODIs

Bangladesh Hindu Mob Lynching: US lawmaker condemns ‘horrific’ killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chnadra Das over blasphemy allegations, says, ‘act of hatred…’

Is Muhammad Yunus-led interim government unconstitutional? What Bangladesh’s charter, court rulings say

MCG curator finally breaks silence after AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test ends in just 2 days

Not Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, this Indian origin woman tops richest list of Indian professionals, with a net worth of Rs..., know her journey

VVS Laxman to REPLACE Gautam Gambhir as India's Test coach? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence says, 'factually incorrect...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics

Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show

Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims

Did Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? BSF responds to claims

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey

Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here

BCCI is expected to announce its ODI squad for the upcoming 3-match series against New Zealand, starting January 11.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here
India is scheduled to play 3 ODI matches against New Zealand next month
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After concluding the T20I series with South Africa, Team India is all set to lock horns with New Zealand in a 3-match ODI series, starting January 11 in Vadodara. BCCI is yet to announce India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Blackcaps, and the main focus of every cricket fan is on the position of wicketkeeper-batter. As per some media reports, selectors are looking to drop Rishabh Pant from the ODI squad and are aiming to include Ishan Kishan as his replacement.

 

Why not Sanju Samson?

 

Sanju Samson has time and again proven his mettle to the selectors, which is why he remains the first choice in the T20I format for Team India. He is even included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against the Kiwis, along with the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup.

 

''The selectors have now decided to move on from Pant for the New Zealand series,'' India Today reported, quoting a source.

 

Talking about Ishan Kishan, he has been in great form recently and was even the leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Interestingly, Ishan has not played any ODI game since October 2023.

 

Will Shreyas Iyer make it into the squad?

 

The vice-captain of Team India's ODI team recently missed the 3-match series against South Africa due to an injury that he suffered during the Australia tour. Despite being out of action for weeks now, Iyer has resumed training at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. ''The middle-order batter has resumed training, but his inclusion will depend on final medical clearance, keeping his availability for the upcoming series under assessment,'' India Today's report stated.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show at Christmas; SEE pics
Diana Penty's Rs 95000 red Banarasi saree by Mahima Mahajan steals the show
Did Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? Meghalaya Police responds to claims
Did Sharif Osman Hadi's killers flee to India? BSF responds to claims
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV, online?
IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on
Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here
Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here
Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in elite club during New Zealand ODIs
Rohit Sharma 87 runs away from historic milestone, set to join Virat Kohli in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement