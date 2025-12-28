Who will replace Rishabh Pant for ODI series against New Zealand? Find out here

BCCI is expected to announce its ODI squad for the upcoming 3-match series against New Zealand, starting January 11.

After concluding the T20I series with South Africa, Team India is all set to lock horns with New Zealand in a 3-match ODI series, starting January 11 in Vadodara. BCCI is yet to announce India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Blackcaps, and the main focus of every cricket fan is on the position of wicketkeeper-batter. As per some media reports, selectors are looking to drop Rishabh Pant from the ODI squad and are aiming to include Ishan Kishan as his replacement.

Why not Sanju Samson?

Sanju Samson has time and again proven his mettle to the selectors, which is why he remains the first choice in the T20I format for Team India. He is even included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against the Kiwis, along with the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup.

''The selectors have now decided to move on from Pant for the New Zealand series,'' India Today reported, quoting a source.

Talking about Ishan Kishan, he has been in great form recently and was even the leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Interestingly, Ishan has not played any ODI game since October 2023.

Will Shreyas Iyer make it into the squad?

The vice-captain of Team India's ODI team recently missed the 3-match series against South Africa due to an injury that he suffered during the Australia tour. Despite being out of action for weeks now, Iyer has resumed training at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. ''The middle-order batter has resumed training, but his inclusion will depend on final medical clearance, keeping his availability for the upcoming series under assessment,'' India Today's report stated.