Who will replace Pratika Rawal as opener for India in CWC2025 semi-final game against Australia?

Indian opener Pratika Rawal has been ruled out of the semi-final match against Australia. Fans are now wondering about her possible replacement as an opener for Team India in the upcoming crucial semi-final game.

Pratika Rawal, the star opener of India's women's cricket team, sustained an injury while fielding during the league stage match against Bangladesh on Sunday. Due to this injury, Pratika has been ruled out of the upcoming semi-final match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played on Thursday. Pratika is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Pratika suffered an injury during the 21st over of Bangladesh's innings when she was running to stop the ball in the deep, and while slipping, she injured her right foot. She even missed out on opening for India, and Amanjot Kaur replaced her as the opener.

Pratika Rawal ruled out of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025



India will play the Semi Finals against Australia on 30th, with inform Pratika ruled out of the WC



Ahead of Team India's semi-final match against Australia, let us take a look at Pratika's possible replacement as an opener for the crucial game.

Harleen Deol - She is the number 3 batter for India and could open in the next game. However, she has never opened for Team India in ODIs..

Jemimah Rodrigues - She is the number 5 batter in the lineup, but she can also open alongside Smriti Mandhana. Not many know that she started her career as an opener and has 381 runs in 18 innings to her name.

Amanjot Kaur - Just like in the previous game, Amanjot can be asked to open in the crucial semi-final match in the ongoing tournament.

Richa Ghosh - The wicketkeeper batter has opened for India in the past in a couple of games. In her first game as an opener, Richa scored 54 against Australia in 2024.