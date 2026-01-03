Who will replace Mustafizur Rahman in Shah Rukh Khan's KKR squad for IPL 2026? Check possible replacements

After BCCI asked KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026, who can be a perfect replacement for the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team in the upcoming season. Check out three options here.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday asked Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia said, ''Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their player, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad, and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement.''

BCCI's decision came after recent political turmoil between India and Bangladesh and atrocities being committed against Hindus in the neighbouring country. Notably, KKR bought Bangladesh's right-arm pacer for a whopping Rs 9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Who can replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR squad?

Alzarri Joseph - The West Indies' right-arm pacer, who registered himself for IPL 2026 for a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold in the recent mini auction. He was recently ruled out of the Test squad for the India tour due to a lower back injury. However, Joseph is set to recover soon and could be a perfect replacement for Mustafizur in the KKR squad as a right-arm overseas pacer.

Richard Gleeson - The star English player is in top-notch form in the ongoing SA20, wherein he has scalped eight wickets in just three games. In the IPL 2026 mini auction, he went under the hammer for a base price of Rs 75 lakh but was unsold.

Spencer Johnson - The left-arm pacer made his IPL debut in 2024 with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and was bought by KKR in the previous season of the IPL. Johnson was released by KKR ahead of the mini auction, but can be a good option for the Kolkata-based franchise as Mustafizur's replacement, who can certainly boost their fast bowling attack.