Who will replace injured Mark Wood for pink ball Ashes game in Gabba?

England pacer Mark Wood experienced left knee soreness after the Ashes opener in Perth, which Australia won by 8 wickets.

Mark Wood, England speedster, sustained an injury during the Ashes opener in Perth, and now he is set to miss the next pink ball match at the Gabba. All-rounder Will Jacks is set to replace him in the next game and is set to make his first Ashes appearance in Brisbane. Apart from Mark Wood, the remaining Playing XI remains the same for the second Test. Jacks has so far played just 2 Tests, both of them during the time when England toured Pakistan in 2022. He even went on to claim his maiden 5-wicket haul on his debut match against Pakistan.

''Something I am really looking forward to be in a Ashes Tour in the first place is like something I would not be expecting a few months ago but it has been amazing to be here, be around this team...to be in the xi is a dream come true to play an Ashes series away from home,'' Will Jacks said in a video posted by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website.

After the first game in Perth ended in just two days, England are currently trailing the series 1-0. After the match, England skipper Ben Stokes had stated that he was determined to win back the Ashes, with four games remaining.

The next Ashes match is scheduled to be played in Brisbane at the iconic Gabba, starting December 4.

AUS vs ENG Gabba Test: Squads

Australia - Steve Smith (C), Alex Carey (WK), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, and Beau Webster.

England - Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.